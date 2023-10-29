In the Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Mixon find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 96 times for 366 yards (61 per game), with one touchdown.

Mixon has also caught 16 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game).

Mixon has had one game with a rushing TD.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0

