Today's Ligue 1 lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brest 29.

You can find info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain journeys to face Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-210)

Paris Saint-Germain (-210) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+550)

Stade Brest 29 (+550) Draw: (+380)

(+380) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lille OSC vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco is on the road to take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Lille OSC (+130)

Lille OSC (+130) Underdog: AS Monaco (+190)

AS Monaco (+190) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Montpellier HSC vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC makes the trip to match up with Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Montpellier HSC (-135)

Montpellier HSC (-135) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+360)

Toulouse FC (+360) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Metz vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC is on the road to face FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: FC Metz (+155)

FC Metz (+155) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+195)

Le Havre AC (+195) Draw: (+220)

(+220) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Stade Rennes vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg travels to face Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Rennes (-175)

Stade Rennes (-175) Underdog: Strasbourg (+500)

Strasbourg (+500) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-180)

Olympique Marseille (-180) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+475)

Olympique Lyon (+475) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.