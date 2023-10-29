Tennessee Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 190.1 per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 16 receptions (23 targets) for 168 yards and two scores, averaging 33.6 yards per game this year.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Falcons

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons give up 190.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have totaled 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Falcons' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Titans Player Previews

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

Westbrook-Ikhine, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of five games this year.

Westbrook-Ikhine has received 13.9% of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (73rd in NFL play), picking up 168 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

In two of five games this year, Westbrook-Ikhine has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Westbrook-Ikhine (five red zone targets) has been targeted 21.7% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

