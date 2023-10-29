Everton FC and West Ham United square off for one of many exciting matchups on the Premier League slate today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Premier League today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch West Ham United vs Everton FC

Everton FC travels to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: West Ham United (+115)

West Ham United (+115) Underdog: Everton FC (+230)

Everton FC (+230) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

Fulham travels to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-180)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-180) Underdog: Fulham (+475)

Fulham (+475) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Liverpool FC vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest journeys to play Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-450)

Liverpool FC (-450) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+1000)

Nottingham Forest (+1000) Draw: (+650)

(+650) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Aston Villa vs Luton Town

Luton Town makes the trip to match up with Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (-400)

Aston Villa (-400) Underdog: Luton Town (+1000)

Luton Town (+1000) Draw: (+550)

(+550) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester City journeys to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-160)

Manchester City (-160) Underdog: Manchester United (+450)

Manchester United (+450) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.