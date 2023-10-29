How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including Frosinone Calcio taking on Cagliari.
Looking for live coverage of Serie A action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Cagliari vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio makes the trip to face Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Cagliari (+130)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+200)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AC Monza vs Udinese
Udinese travels to face AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+100)
- Underdog: Udinese (+255)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Inter Milan vs AS Roma
AS Roma journeys to match up with Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-190)
- Underdog: AS Roma (+475)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch SSC Napoli vs AC Milan
AC Milan is on the road to play SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (+115)
- Underdog: AC Milan (+230)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.