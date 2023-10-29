Tee Higgins will be running routes against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Higgins' 14 receptions are good enough for 149 yards (29.8 per game) and two TDs so far this season. He has been targeted on 36 occasions.

Higgins vs. the 49ers

Higgins vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 114 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 114 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 223.6 passing yards the 49ers yield per contest makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the 49ers have put up seven touchdowns through the air (one per game). The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-118)

Higgins Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Higgins has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Higgins has been targeted on 36 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (15.5% target share).

He has 149 receiving yards on 36 targets to rank 133rd in league play with 4.1 yards per target.

Higgins has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has 25.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Higgins has been targeted five times in the red zone (19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts).

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

