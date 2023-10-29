When Tee Higgins hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 8 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Higgins' 14 catches have yielded 149 yards (29.8 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 36 times.

Higgins has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of five). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0

