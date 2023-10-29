The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Titans Insights

The Titans average just 1.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Falcons surrender (19).

The Titans collect just 1.9 fewer yards per game (283.5) than the Falcons allow per contest (285.4).

This season Tennessee averages 110.3 yards per game on the ground, 15 more than Atlanta allows (95.3).

The Titans have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Titans Home Performance

The Titans score 23.3 points per game at home (six more than overall) and concede 17 at home (2.5 fewer than overall).

The Titans pick up more yards at home (324.7 per game) than they do overall (283.5), and allow fewer at home (304.3 per game) than overall (339).

At home, Tennessee accumulates more passing yards (177 per game) than it does overall (173.2). It also allows fewer passing yards at home (213.7) than it does overall (237).

At home, the Titans pick up more rushing yards (147.7 per game) than they do overall (110.3). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (90.7) than they do overall (102).

The Titans successfully convert 42.9% of third downs at home (9.1% more than overall), and concede on 30.8% of third downs at home (9.9% less than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Cincinnati W 27-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta - CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS

