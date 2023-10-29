How to Watch Titans vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights
- The Titans average just 1.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Falcons surrender (19).
- The Titans collect just 1.9 fewer yards per game (283.5) than the Falcons allow per contest (285.4).
- This season Tennessee averages 110.3 yards per game on the ground, 15 more than Atlanta allows (95.3).
- The Titans have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans score 23.3 points per game at home (six more than overall) and concede 17 at home (2.5 fewer than overall).
- The Titans pick up more yards at home (324.7 per game) than they do overall (283.5), and allow fewer at home (304.3 per game) than overall (339).
- At home, Tennessee accumulates more passing yards (177 per game) than it does overall (173.2). It also allows fewer passing yards at home (213.7) than it does overall (237).
- At home, the Titans pick up more rushing yards (147.7 per game) than they do overall (110.3). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (90.7) than they do overall (102).
- The Titans successfully convert 42.9% of third downs at home (9.1% more than overall), and concede on 30.8% of third downs at home (9.9% less than overall).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 27-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 23-16
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|L 24-16
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
