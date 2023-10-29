According to bookmakers, the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The over/under is set at 35.5 points for the outing.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be found in this article before they meet the Titans. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Falcons.

Titans vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Tennessee's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.

The Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

One Tennessee game (out of six) has hit the over this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

One of Atlanta's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyjae Spears - - 29.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

