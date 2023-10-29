Titans vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
According to bookmakers, the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The over/under is set at 35.5 points for the outing.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be found in this article before they meet the Titans. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Falcons.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Titans vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-146
|+124
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
- Click here for Eagles vs Commanders
- Click here for Ravens vs Cardinals
- Click here for Browns vs Seahawks
- Click here for Raiders vs Lions
Tennessee vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Titans vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Tennessee's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.
- The Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- One Tennessee game (out of six) has hit the over this season.
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.
- The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.
- One of Atlanta's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|-
|29.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.