Treylon Burks was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Burks' stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Burks has been targeted 13 times and has six catches for 99 yards (16.5 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for nine yards.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Chris Moore (FP/concussion): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Josh Whyle (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 8 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Burks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 6 99 26 0 16.5

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0

