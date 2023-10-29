Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Treylon Burks was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Burks' stats on this page.
Rep Treylon Burks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Burks has been targeted 13 times and has six catches for 99 yards (16.5 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for nine yards.
Keep an eye on Burks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Treylon Burks Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Chris Moore (FP/concussion): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Josh Whyle (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Chris Moore
- Click Here for Wan'Dale Robinson
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for Harrison Bryant
- Click Here for Diontae Johnson
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Burks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|6
|99
|26
|0
|16.5
Burks Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|3
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|6
|1
|5
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.