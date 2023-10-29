Week 9 of the college football slate included one game with UAC teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from that game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech

Week 9 UAC Results

Eastern Kentucky 34 Utah Tech 30

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Parker McKinney (22-for-34, 322 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Parker McKinney (22-for-34, 322 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Joshua Carter (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Joshua Carter (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mo Edwards Jr. (3 TAR, 3 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)

Utah Tech Leaders

Passing: Kobe Tracy (26-for-49, 247 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kobe Tracy (26-for-49, 247 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ronnie Walker Jr. (10 ATT, 75 YDS)

Ronnie Walker Jr. (10 ATT, 75 YDS) Receiving: Keith Davis (7 TAR, 7 REC, 118 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Utah Tech Eastern Kentucky 401 Total Yards 496 247 Passing Yards 322 154 Rushing Yards 174 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's UAC Games

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Abilene Christian Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Eccles Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Braly Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Roy Kidd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Tarleton State Texans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Memorial Stadium (TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

