Buddy Hield plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Hield, in his most recent game (October 28 win against the Cavaliers), posted 10 points and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Hield, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per contest last season, seventh in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bulls gave up 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26 per game.

Allowing 13.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bulls were 29th in the NBA in that category.

Buddy Hield vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 26 9 6 2 2 0 0 2/15/2023 28 27 4 1 6 0 0 1/24/2023 39 19 5 4 4 3 4 10/26/2022 32 25 3 4 7 0 0

