Myles Turner plus his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Turner totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 125-113 win against the Cavaliers.

Below we will look at Turner's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+144)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.8 points per contest last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Myles Turner vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 28 16 3 1 0 3 0 2/15/2023 36 17 9 1 1 3 0 1/24/2023 32 26 7 0 2 1 0 10/26/2022 24 5 6 2 0 4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.