The Indiana Pacers (1-0) are home in Central Division action against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last year. He also sank 49% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Buddy Hield posted 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Myles Turner's stats last season included 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He drained 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin recorded 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic collected 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11 rebounds last season.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Zach LaVine recorded 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Patrick Williams recorded 10.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.7% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Torrey Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Bulls 116.3 Points Avg. 113.1 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 46.9% Field Goal % 49% 36.7% Three Point % 36.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.