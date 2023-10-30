Pacers vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - October 30
Find the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (2-0), which currently has only one player listed, as the Pacers ready for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|20.5
|5.5
|12
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Questionable (Back)
Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-3.5
|225.5
