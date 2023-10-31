The injury report for the Nashville Predators (4-4) heading into their game against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Questionable Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 23 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Nashville's total of 21 goals given up (2.6 per game) ranks 11th in the NHL.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver's 31 total goals (3.9 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

It has the league's third-best goal differential at +12.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-145) Predators (+120) 6

