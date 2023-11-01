When you're rooting for Bellarmine during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Knights' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Bellarmine team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ben Johnson 7 13.0 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.0 Peter Suder 8 11.0 3.8 3.0 1.8 0.4 Bash Wieland 8 10.6 4.5 1.8 1.0 0.0 Alec Pfriem 8 8.8 5.0 3.1 1.4 0.1 Garrett Tipton 8 8.4 2.9 0.9 0.4 0.3 Billy Smith 8 6.4 1.6 1.1 0.8 0.3 Dezmond McKinney 8 4.3 2.1 1.1 1.3 0.0 Langdon Hatton 8 3.8 4.9 1.1 0.4 0.4 Landin Hacker 6 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 Zach Reed 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Bellarmine season stats

Bellarmine's record is just just 2-6 so far this season.

The Knights have one home win this year (1-1) and are 1-5 on the road.

Bellarmine, in its best win of the season, defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 85-67 on November 17.

This season, the Knights haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bellarmine has 23 games left in the regular season, including one versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Bellarmine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Ball State A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Boyce H 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 7 Berea H 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 16 Evansville H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Utah A 9:00 PM

