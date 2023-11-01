Buy Tickets for Bellarmine Knights Basketball Games
The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) will be at home against the Evansville Purple Aces on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
If you're looking to go to see the Bellarmine Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Bellarmine games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Bellarmine's next matchup information
- Opponent: Evansville Purple Aces
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Freedom Hall
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Bellarmine's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Bellarmine players
Shop for Bellarmine gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Peter Suder
|11
|12.1
|3.6
|2.9
|1.5
|0.7
|38.8% (47-121)
|25.7% (9-35)
|Bash Wieland
|11
|11.5
|5.2
|1.9
|0.7
|0.0
|48.1% (51-106)
|21.2% (7-33)
|Garrett Tipton
|11
|9.5
|3.3
|1.2
|0.5
|0.2
|39.8% (37-93)
|46.2% (24-52)
|Ben Johnson
|7
|13.0
|2.9
|1.1
|0.6
|0.0
|43.7% (31-71)
|40.0% (16-40)
|Billy Smith
|11
|7.3
|2.0
|1.7
|0.6
|0.5
|36.6% (30-82)
|30.2% (16-53)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.