The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) will be at home against the Evansville Purple Aces on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Bellarmine Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Bellarmine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Evansville H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Utah A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 BYU A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 High Point A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Austin Peay H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Lipscomb H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 North Alabama A 8:45 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Central Arkansas A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 North Florida H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Jacksonville H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Kennesaw State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Queens A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Stetson H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 FGCU A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Bellarmine's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Evansville Purple Aces
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Freedom Hall
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Bellarmine's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Bellarmine players

Shop for Bellarmine gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Peter Suder 11 12.1 3.6 2.9 1.5 0.7 38.8% (47-121) 25.7% (9-35)
Bash Wieland 11 11.5 5.2 1.9 0.7 0.0 48.1% (51-106) 21.2% (7-33)
Garrett Tipton 11 9.5 3.3 1.2 0.5 0.2 39.8% (37-93) 46.2% (24-52)
Ben Johnson 7 13.0 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.0 43.7% (31-71) 40.0% (16-40)
Billy Smith 11 7.3 2.0 1.7 0.6 0.5 36.6% (30-82) 30.2% (16-53)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.