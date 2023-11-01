Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

Eastern Kentucky team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Antwainette Walker 5 25.6 4.8 1.2 2.4 0.2 Alice Recanati 7 11.9 4.6 5.0 1.7 0.4 Ivy Turner 7 11.3 3.1 5.1 2.3 0.0 Brie Crittendon 7 8.7 4.4 2.0 1.6 0.1 Althea Kara Angeles 7 8.0 1.0 2.1 0.9 0.1 Raphaela Toussaint 7 7.9 3.7 0.7 0.7 0.1 Sierra McCullough 7 6.9 10.4 1.0 0.3 1.0 Bridgid Fox 6 4.5 3.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 Kailani Lindsey 5 4.0 3.0 1.2 0.0 0.4 Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 6 2.3 2.5 0.7 0.5 0.2

Eastern Kentucky season stats

Eastern Kentucky has gone 6-1 on the season so far.

The Colonels are 3-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Eastern Kentucky, in its best win of the season, took down the UAB Blazers 68-64 on November 18.

The Colonels have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

Eastern Kentucky has one game remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Eastern Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 Simmons (KY) H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Miami (OH) H 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Tennessee A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Tennessee State A 6:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Chattanooga A 6:00 PM

