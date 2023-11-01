Buy Tickets for Eastern Kentucky Colonels Women's Basketball Games
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) will be on the road against the the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.
If you're looking to see the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Eastern Kentucky games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Eastern Kentucky's next matchup information
- Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Broadcast: SEC Network+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Eastern Kentucky's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Eastern Kentucky players
Shop for Eastern Kentucky gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Antwainette Walker
|6
|24.8
|5.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.2
|44.8% (60-134)
|39.4% (13-33)
|Ivy Turner
|9
|11.7
|3.2
|4.9
|2.3
|0.0
|45.8% (38-83)
|28.6% (8-28)
|Alice Recanati
|9
|11.4
|3.9
|5.8
|1.4
|0.3
|45.1% (37-82)
|15.0% (3-20)
|Brie Crittendon
|9
|10.9
|4.2
|2.0
|1.9
|0.1
|37.4% (34-91)
|33.3% (14-42)
|Althea Kara Angeles
|9
|8.7
|0.9
|2.0
|0.9
|0.2
|42.6% (29-68)
|29.7% (11-37)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.