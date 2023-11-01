Don't be a half-hearted fan of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with Burrow's updated stats, can be found below.

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 233 348 67.0% 2,208 14 6 6.3 30 81 0

Burrow Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Rams 26 49 259 0 1 3 -2 0 Week 4 @Titans 20 30 165 0 0 3 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 36 46 317 3 1 4 7 0 Week 6 Seahawks 24 35 185 2 1 2 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 28 32 283 3 0 6 43 0 Week 9 Bills 31 44 348 2 0 5 4 0 Week 10 Texans 27 40 347 2 2 5 20 0

Joe Burrow's Next Game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

