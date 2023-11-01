Where to Get Logan Wilson Bengals Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Before Logan Wilson and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the gridiron, show your team pride with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other apparel. Below, you can find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Wilson's stats.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Logan Wilson and Bengals jerseys and other gear!
Logan Wilson 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|70
|4.0
|1.0
|3
|6
Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Wilson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Browns
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|2
|2
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|0.5
|2.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|1
|2
|Week 9
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|0.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Logan Wilson's Next Game
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Ravens -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.