Morehead State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Melissa Secchiaroli 6 12.5 1.8 1.7 0.5 0.0 Veronica Charles 6 10.8 4.0 3.3 2.0 0.0 Valentina Saric 6 9.7 2.8 0.3 0.8 0.0 Katie Novik 6 8.7 4.2 5.7 1.7 0.2 Hallie Rhodes 5 8.2 4.6 1.0 0.8 1.0 Blessing King 6 6.5 8.2 1.0 1.0 0.2 Matilda Soderlund 6 5.5 0.5 0.7 0.8 0.0 Jayden Rhodes 6 4.3 3.2 0.7 0.2 0.5 Skylar Barnes 5 3.0 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.0 Paris McBride 5 2.6 2.4 0.8 1.2 0.2

Morehead State season stats

This season, Morehead State has won only two games (2-4).

The Eagles are 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

In its best win of the season, Morehead State defeated the Ohio Bobcats in an 89-60 win on November 22.

The Eagles, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are one game against Top 25 teams left on Morehead State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Morehead State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Marshall H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 East Tennessee State H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Wheeling Jesuit H 11:00 AM Wed, Dec 13 Louisville A 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Southeast Missouri State A 2:00 PM

