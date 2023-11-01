It's not enough to simply be a fan of Murray State. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Racers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Murray State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Katelyn Young 5 16.6 8.6 2.6 1.2 1.6 Ava Learn 5 13.6 4.8 0.2 0.8 0.6 Zoe Stewart 5 11.6 2.8 1.6 0.8 0.0 Hannah McKay 5 11.0 7.6 1.6 0.4 0.2 Haven Ford 5 8.4 4.2 2.2 1.4 0.0 Bria Sanders-Woods 5 6.8 1.8 3.2 1.8 0.0 Briley Pena 5 6.4 1.6 0.8 0.4 0.0 Cayson Conner 5 5.0 3.0 2.0 1.6 0.0 Jenna Walker 5 4.4 1.4 2.4 0.4 0.2 Trinity White 5 4.4 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.0

Murray State season stats

Murray State has gone 3-2 this season.

The Racers are 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

Upcoming Murray State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Southern Indiana A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Austin Peay A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Little Rock H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Western Carolina A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Valparaiso H 6:00 PM

