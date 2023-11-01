Buy Tickets for Murray State Racers Women's Basketball Games
Murray State (4-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, on the road against the Austin Peay Governors.
Upcoming Murray State games
Murray State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Austin Peay Governors
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: F&M Bank Arena
Top Murray State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Katelyn Young
|6
|16.7
|7.8
|2.3
|1.3
|1.5
|52.8% (38-72)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Ava Learn
|6
|13.0
|6.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.5
|60.0% (33-55)
|25.0% (1-4)
|Zoe Stewart
|6
|11.8
|3.2
|1.8
|0.7
|0.0
|38.4% (28-73)
|25.0% (7-28)
|Hannah McKay
|6
|10.2
|7.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.3
|43.5% (20-46)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Haven Ford
|6
|8.8
|4.0
|2.2
|1.7
|0.0
|26.1% (12-46)
|19.2% (5-26)
