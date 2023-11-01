Murray State (4-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, on the road against the Austin Peay Governors.

Opponent: Austin Peay Governors

Austin Peay Governors Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Katelyn Young 6 16.7 7.8 2.3 1.3 1.5 52.8% (38-72) 37.0% (10-27) Ava Learn 6 13.0 6.0 0.7 0.7 0.5 60.0% (33-55) 25.0% (1-4) Zoe Stewart 6 11.8 3.2 1.8 0.7 0.0 38.4% (28-73) 25.0% (7-28) Hannah McKay 6 10.2 7.0 2.0 0.5 0.3 43.5% (20-46) 27.8% (5-18) Haven Ford 6 8.8 4.0 2.2 1.7 0.0 26.1% (12-46) 19.2% (5-26)

