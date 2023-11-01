The Northern Kentucky Norse women (1-6) will next be in action at home against the Kentucky State Thorobrettes, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Northern Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Kentucky State H 4:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Tennessee Tech A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Middle Tennessee A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Oakland A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Green Bay H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Milwaukee H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 IUPUI A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Wright State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Purdue Fort Wayne A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Detroit Mercy H 11:00 AM
Fri, Feb 2 Oakland H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Green Bay A 8:00 PM

Northern Kentucky's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kentucky State Thorobrettes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Truist Arena

Top Northern Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Khamari Mitchell-Steen 7 14.3 4.1 2.7 1.6 0.4 34.6% (28-81) 14.3% (2-14)
Macey Blevins 7 12.9 4.0 3.0 0.7 0.0 41.9% (31-74) 18.5% (5-27)
Carter McCray 7 12.1 9.3 1.3 0.7 0.4 48.5% (33-68) -
Allison Basye 7 8.6 3.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 46.9% (23-49) 35.3% (6-17)
Noelle Hubert 7 6.0 2.7 0.9 1.1 0.3 33.3% (15-45) 30.0% (12-40)

