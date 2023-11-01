The Boston Celtics (3-0) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -11.5 231.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.

The average total for Pacers games last season was 235.7 points, 4.2 more than this game's over/under.

The Pacers went 43-39-0 ATS last season.

Indiana won 25, or 39.7%, of the 63 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Pacers had a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Pacers had a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Indiana's games finished over more frequently at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%) last year.

The Pacers put up 116.3 points per game last season, only 4.9 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.

Indiana went 33-19 versus the spread and 30-22 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Celtics 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 33-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 30-11 30-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 38-3 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 29-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-18 26-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-10

