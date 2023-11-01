How to Watch the Pacers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers shot 46.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Indiana had a 23-22 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.
- The Pacers scored an average of 116.3 points per game last year, only 4.9 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up to opponents.
- Indiana went 30-22 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Pacers put up 118.9 points per game last season, 5.3 more than they averaged away (113.6).
- The Pacers conceded more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (119.2) last season.
- At home, the Pacers sunk 14 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (36.6%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee
