It's not enough to simply be a fan of Western Kentucky. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Hilltoppers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Western Kentucky Hilltoppers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Western Kentucky team leaders

Want to buy Alexis Mead's jersey? Or another Western Kentucky player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Acacia Hayes 9 17.0 2.1 1.9 1.7 0.2 Alexis Mead 9 11.7 5.1 4.0 1.9 0.0 Ana Teresa Faustino 9 10.4 2.6 2.7 1.8 0.0 Karris Allen 9 7.2 5.3 0.7 1.7 0.4 Aaliyah Pitts 9 6.2 3.1 0.4 0.4 0.2 Odeth Betancourt 9 6.2 4.2 0.7 1.2 0.4 Josie Gilvin 9 3.3 2.6 0.6 1.9 0.3 Caitlin Staley 8 3.3 2.4 0.3 0.3 1.6 Jailynn Brill 9 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.1 Mackenzie Chatfield 7 1.0 0.7 1.0 0.4 0.0

Western Kentucky season stats

Western Kentucky is 6-3 this season.

At home this year, the Hilltoppers are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Western Kentucky registered its best win of the season on November 25, when it defeated the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 275 in the RPI rankings, 62-50.

The Hilltoppers, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, carry a record of 0-1.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Western Kentucky's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Hilltoppers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Western Kentucky games

Check out the Hilltoppers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Oregon State A 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Ball State H 3:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Abilene Christian H 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Nevada N 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Missouri State A 3:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Western Kentucky this season.

Check out the Hilltoppers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.