Chris Moore did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Moore's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Chris Moore and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 9, Moore has five receptions for 140 yards -- 28 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.

Keep an eye on Moore's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Moore Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Personal

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Josh Whyle (FP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeAndre Hopkins (LP/toe): 31 Rec; 504 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 140 21 0 28

Moore Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 1 1 49 0 Week 3 @Browns 3 2 41 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 1 44 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.