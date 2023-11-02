Will Chris Moore Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Moore did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Moore's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 9, Moore has five receptions for 140 yards -- 28 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.
Chris Moore Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Personal
- The Titans have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Josh Whyle (FP/concussion): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/toe): 31 Rec; 504 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|5
|140
|21
|0
|28
Moore Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1
|1
|49
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|3
|1
|44
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|6
|0
