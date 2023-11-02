The Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to play in a Week 9 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine's 25 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 201 yards (33.5 per game) and three scores.

Westbrook-Ikhine has tallied a touchdown catch in three of six games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1

