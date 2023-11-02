Entering a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (3-5-2), the Nashville Predators (4-5) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 25 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Nashville concedes 2.9 goals per game (26 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 17th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken rank 22nd in the league with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Its goal differential (-9) ranks 27th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-125) Predators (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.