The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O'Reilly, are in action Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In three of nine games this year, O'Reilly has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of nine games this year, O'Reilly has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

O'Reilly has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

The implied probability that O'Reilly hits the over on his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 9 Games 4 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.