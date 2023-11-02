On Thursday, November 2 at 8:15 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Steelers will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (16.1 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 18th with 21 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, the Titans are generating 296.6 total yards per game (24th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL on defense (339.4 total yards given up per game).

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-2.5) Over (36.5) Steelers 21, Titans 17

Titans Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 45.5% chance to win.

Tennessee has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Titans have an ATS record of 4-2.

So far this season, two Tennessee games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Titans games is 41.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Pittsburgh has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Steelers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Games featuring Pittsburgh have hit the over just once this season.

Steelers games have had an average of 41.2 points this season, 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.1 21 15 20.5 17.7 21.7 Tennessee 18.9 20 24.5 18.5 11.3 22

