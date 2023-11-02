The Tennessee Titans' (3-4) injury report has 13 players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, November 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3). The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

Watch the Titans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Titans' last game was a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers head into this matchup following a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their most recent game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Out Chris Moore WR NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Brown S Ankle Out Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Denico Autry DL NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Toe Questionable Tyjae Spears RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Chris Hubbard OL Concussion Out Anthony Kendall CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Whyle TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Rib Limited Participation In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Levi Wallace CB Foot Questionable Damontae Kazee S Hand Limited Participation In Practice

Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Steelers or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Titans Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Titans rank 24th in the NFL (296.6 total yards per game) and 22nd on the other side of the ball (339.4 total yards allowed per game).

The Titans rank 22nd in the NFL with 18.9 points per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 20 points allowed per contest on defense.

The Titans' passing game has been struggling, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 180.7 passing yards per game. They have been more effective on defense, giving up 232 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).

With 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense, Tennessee ranks 13th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 16th, giving up 107.4 rushing yards per game.

With six forced turnovers (29th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (sixth in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -2.

Titans vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)

Steelers (-2.5) Moneyline: Steelers (-145), Titans (+120)

Steelers (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 36.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.