The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) are listed as small favorites (-2.5) against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for this game.

The Steelers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Titans. Before the Titans take on the Steelers, check out their betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Titans vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread four times in seven games.

The Titans' ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 4-2.

Tennessee has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Pittsburgh is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Pittsburgh's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

