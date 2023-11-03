Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be matching up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Hield put up seven points and five assists in a 155-104 loss against the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Hield, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-133)

Over 3.5 (-133) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Over 2.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were No. 1 in the league defensively last year, allowing 106.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last year, allowing 41.2 per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers allowed 23 per contest last season, ranking them first in the league.

The Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made 3-pointers per game last season, second in the league in that category.

Buddy Hield vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 19 10 1 4 2 1 0

