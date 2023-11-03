The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, we've got what you need.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Male High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton County High School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Meade County High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

North Bullitt High School at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 3

7:15 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School at duPont Manual High School