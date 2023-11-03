How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 13th.
- The 110.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 2.7 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (113.5).
- When Denver puts up more than 113.5 points, it is 2-0.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets gave up to their opponents (47.8%).
- Dallas put together a 25-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nuggets finished 16th.
- The Mavericks scored an average of 114.2 points per game last year, just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed to opponents.
- Dallas went 26-16 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, the Nuggets scored 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did on the road (112.2).
- At home, Denver ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
- In home games, the Nuggets sunk 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (39.0%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Mavericks averaged 115.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 113.1.
- At home, the Mavericks conceded 112.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away (115.6).
- At home, the Mavericks knocked down 14.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than they averaged on the road (15.5). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than on the road (37.6%) too.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
|Christian Braun
|Questionable
|Shin
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Markieff Morris
|Questionable
|Illness
