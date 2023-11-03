The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Toppin posted 11 points and two steals in a 155-104 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on Toppin's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Over 7.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 106.9 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last year, allowing 41.2 per contest.

Conceding an average of 23 assists last year, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the NBA.

Obi Toppin vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 18 4 4 0 0 1 0

