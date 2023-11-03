Pacers vs. Cavaliers November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Central Division rivals face one another when the Indiana Pacers (1-0) welcome in the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSOH
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton put up 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season.
- Per game, Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Myles Turner collected 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in league).
- Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin put up 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He made 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.
- Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the field.
- Darius Garland collected 21.6 points last season, plus 7.8 assists and 2.7 boards.
- Caris LeVert recorded 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 boards.
- Max Strus collected 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Cavaliers
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
