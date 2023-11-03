Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - November 3
The Indiana Pacers (2-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|20
|5.3
|12.3
|Jalen Smith
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.3
|5.3
|1
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Darius Garland: Questionable (Hamstring), Ty Jerome: Questionable (Ankle), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle)
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSOH
