Bruce Brown plus his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Brown, in his most recent action, had 19 points and seven rebounds in a 121-116 win over the Cavaliers.

We're going to look at Brown's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, conceding 46.2 per contest.

The Hornets gave up 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the league).

The Hornets gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Bruce Brown vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 32 14 2 5 2 0 1 12/18/2022 37 16 1 4 2 2 0

