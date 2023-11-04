For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Nyquist scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (four shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 5% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 36 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

