Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 10 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Kentucky include the Virginia Tech Hokies squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Butler Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-10)
Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-4.5)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-9.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.