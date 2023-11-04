The Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Kentucky is putting up 30.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 49th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 62nd, surrendering 24.8 points per contest. With 350.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 94th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 66th, giving up 373.4 total yards per contest.

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Kentucky Mississippi State 363.8 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.4 (101st) 363.4 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.4 (58th) 145.1 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.6 (73rd) 218.6 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (105th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has recorded 1,749 yards (218.6 ypg) on 134-of-236 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has 823 rushing yards on 127 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and five touchdowns through the air.

This season, Jutahn McClain has carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Dane Key's 395 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 24 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has caught 26 passes for 371 yards (46.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown has been the target of 55 passes and racked up 28 catches for 334 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 1,275 yards on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards (62.5 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has totaled 261 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has racked up 512 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Zavion Thomas has 21 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 266 yards (33.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Robinson's 26 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 184 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kentucky or Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.