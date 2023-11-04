The Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Wildcats favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGG Kentucky (-3.5) 46 -165 +135 FanDuel Kentucky (-3.5) 45.5 -182 +150

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Mississippi State has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

