The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) are 5.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The point total is 45.5 for the contest.

Kentucky is averaging 363.8 yards per game on offense (84th in the FBS), and rank 60th on the other side of the ball, yielding 363.4 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Mississippi State is putting up 25.1 points per contest (85th-ranked). It ranks 70th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (25.9 points given up per game).

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -5.5 -105 -115 45.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Kentucky Recent Performance

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Wildcats, who rank -91-worst in total offense (308.7 yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (473.7 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

With 20.3 points per game on offense (-45-worst) and 40.7 points per game allowed on defense (-117-worst) over the last three contests, the Wildcats have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

With 206.7 passing yards per game on offense (-99-worst) and 292.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-99-worst) over the last three games, Kentucky has been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

With 102 rushing yards per game on offense (-77-worst) and 181.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-62-worst) over the last three contests, the Wildcats have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

The Wildcats have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Kentucky has hit the over.

Week 10 SEC Betting Trends

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Kentucky has gone over in six of its eight games with a set total (75%).

Kentucky has gone 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

Kentucky has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,749 yards (218.6 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 823 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and five touchdowns in the pass game.

Jutahn McClain has piled up 138 yards on 26 carries, scoring one time.

Dane Key's 395 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 24 catches and three touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 371 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Barion Brown's 28 receptions have yielded 334 yards and two touchdowns.

Deone Walker has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 27 tackles.

Kentucky's tackle leader, D'Eryk Jackson, has 51 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Maxwell Hairston leads the team with five interceptions, while also collecting 39 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

