Big Ten foes will battle when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) meet the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 42, Purdue 8

Michigan 42, Purdue 8 Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Wolverines have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -10000 or shorter and won each of them.

This season, Purdue has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Boilermakers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-32.5)



Michigan (-32.5) Against the spread, Michigan is 4-3-0 this year.

The Wolverines have been favored by 32.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Thus far in 2023 Purdue has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points just twice this season.

In the Purdue's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.5 points per game, nine points more than the over/under of 53.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.9 52.5 44 Implied Total AVG 39.4 44.8 32.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 52.6 42.5 Implied Total AVG 26.8 29.6 22 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.