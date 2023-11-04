The Indiana Pacers (1-0) clash with the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last season.

Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with an average of 3.6 treys (third in NBA).

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He made 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Bruce Brown's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Last season, Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.0 made 3-pointers.

LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Gordon Hayward posted 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nick Richards' stats last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 62.9% from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Hornets 116.3 Points Avg. 111.0 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 46.9% Field Goal % 45.7% 36.7% Three Point % 33.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.